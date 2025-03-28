KCB’s Munala banking on all-Kenyan final at Africa Club champs

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 28, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala is praying for an all-Kenyan final at next month’s Africa Club Championships in Abuja, Nigeria.

Munala is hopeful that all the country’s representatives at the tournament — Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons and KCB — can top their pools so they don’t clash at quarterfinals stage.

“Since we are all flying the national flag, we should work together as one and to ensure that each one of us tops their group. If that happens, then we will not meet in the quarterfinals…maybe, two of us may meet at the semi-finals,” the coach said.

On the bankers’ part, Munala is confident they can win their first continental crown since 2022.

He believes the time is nigh, having come so near yet so far in the previous two editions.

“The last time we won this trophy was in 2022; 2023 we lost it…last year we lost it. But, we are very much hopeful we are going to bring this trophy back. We have a very good team…combined of players that are very young and some with experience. I am hopeful we are going to do very well in this championships in Nigeria,” he said. KCB players and technical bench pose with the flag. PHOTO/KCB

The team are expected to depart for West Africa on Tuesday, following a flagoff on Friday by the their patron, Judi Sidi Odhiambo.

Odhiambo backed the girls to roar loudly at the continental stage as has been the tradition.

“As we step into this competition, I know the challenge ahead is tough. With powerhouses like Al Ahly, Zamalek, and other top teams in the mix, the battle will be fierce. I urge the team to remain confident, composed, and play the exceptional volleyball we all know of them. This year, we are here to make a statement once again, to reaffirm our place among the greats of this sport,” Odhiambo said during the ceremony at KCB Sports Club.

The tournament has attracted 24 teams including Egyptian bigwigs Zamalek and Al Ahly.

Travelling squad: Edith Wisa (Captain), Mercy Moim, Lincy Jeruto, Josphine Nafula, Belinda Barasa, Pauline Chemutai, Sharon Serem, Juliana Namutira, Shirleen Maywa, Faith Cherotich, Marlene Terry, Deborah Jesang, Sheilah Wabwire and Fridah Boke.