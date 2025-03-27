Mutuku Prioritizes Los Angeles 2028 Games Ample Preps If Elected NOC-K President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Guided by five key pillars among them elite athlete performance, Tennis Kenya Deputy president, Francis Mutuku has singled out immediate preparations for 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games if elected the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Chief in the April 24 polls.

Mutuku, who is currently the NOC-K Secretary General – a position he has served for the last eight years, on Thursday announced his candidature to succeed legendary Paul Tergat, who has completed his two terms according to the Sports Act 2013.

Under the elite athlete performance pillar, Mutuku vowed to establish high performance center, training resources and equipment, strategic utilization of sports scholarships, structuring of NOC-K scholarships, youth development, strategic games preparation and participation, coaches and referees education and development, training and facility, exchange programs and hosting of Games in Kenya.

This will see him champion a comprehensive management framework for the LA 2028 Olympics four years in advance to ensure thorough planning and preparation for the event, with the aim of increasing Team Kenya’s medal harvest in not only athletics but various disciplines.

“I am a strong believer in service, today I stand here to change the narrative of our country in terms of leadership and therefore, I present my opportunity to serve sports in Kenya, Africa and world, Mutuku said.

He added, “I have served under Paul Tergat as the president and for any Secretary General, Tergat is a dream president that anyone would want to serve under. I had a privilege to serve for eight years and learn alot from Tergat a great Kenyan legend, and through that wave I am able to confidently say I am ready to serve the NOC-K as the president.” Tennis Kenya Deputy President Francis Mutuku speaking to media during his launch as the NOC-K president.

The second agenda is the athletes welfare and development – which is will create pathways for athletes including athletes education and capacity building, career transition, University scholarships, safeguarding and well-being, clean Sports as well as recognition and reward.

With the ever-evolving world thanks to technology, Mutuku has promised to implement innovation in sports to boost Team Kenya’s performance with the help of Technology for athletes’ performance, fans engagement, operations, exploiting data and sports science, E-sports and NOC-K Artificial Intelligence reset.

The fourth one is the financial sustainability where Mutuku will focus on sports Team Kenya brand development, robust governance frameworks, private and public partnerships in Sports development, Team Kenya digital commercialization and event creation like Olympic Festival, Beach Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku making his address at the Team Kenya Award Gala. Photo/TEAM KENYA

The last agenda on Mutuku’s menu is the Organisational sustainability that will see him implement the strategic plan 2025-2035, administrative and governance delivery, establishment of Olympafrica Center, internship program for Federations Secretariats and Young Sports Leaders’ Programs, workspaces for Federations, sports tourism and diplomacy, Olympism as part of Kenyan culture, sports media capacity building and opportunities, gender equity and women’s sports development.

Mutuku, who recently retained his seat as The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone 5 Secretary General, will be motivated by the mantra; Serve, Innovate and Elevate.

In the upcoming elections, Mutuku’s camp has Boxing Federation of Kenya president Anthony Otieno Ombok who is running for the 1st vice president seat, outgoing NOC-K treasurer Eliud Kariuki as 2nd vice president, and Kenya Sports Shooting Federation president Shoaib Vayani vying the treasurer post.