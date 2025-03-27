Boost As Kenya Cup receives Ksh 10 Million from EABL  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – After a long period without a sponsor, the Kenya Cup has received a boost following an injection of Ksh 10 million from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker.

The sponsorship, which will go towards supporting the 2025 Semi-Finals and the Finals, underscores KBL’s continued commitment to the growth and development of rugby in Kenya.

This sponsorship marks Tusker’s first major rugby partnership in 2025, setting the stage for a series of engagements throughout the year aimed at supporting the sport’s growth.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement event, Tusker Marketing Manager Christine Kariuki emphasized the company’s long-standing relationship with Kenyan rugby and its role in promoting the sport:

“Over the years, we have remained committed to supporting rugby in Kenya, ensuring that players, teams, and fans continue to enjoy and grow with the sport.

We are therefore proud to announce that Tusker will be supporting this year’s Kenya Cup by sponsoring the most crucial stages of the tournament—the Top Six Play-offs, the Semi-Finals, and the Finals.

These are the moments that define the season, where teams fight for glory, and fans rally behind their favorite clubs,” she said.

“To support this, we are committing Ksh. 10 million to the KRU and this sponsorship will go towards ensuring that the events are well-executed, that players and teams have the best possible platform to showcase their talent, and that fans enjoy an unforgettable experience both on and off the pitch,” she added.

The Kenya Cup, which is the premier club league competition of the Kenya Rugby Union, has been instrumental in developing both established and emerging rugby talent, serving as a platform for players to showcase their skills at a national and international level. Tusker Marketing Manager Christine Kariuki signs a Ksh. 10 million dummy cheque presenting KBL's Sponsorship for the 2025 Kenya Cup to KRU CEO Thomas Odundo and Moses Mukabane – KRU Director in Charge of National Squads

KRU CEO Thomas Odundo expressed gratitude for KBL’s continued partnership, noting that the sponsorship will play a crucial role in elevating the tournament experience for both players and fans:

“We are incredibly grateful to KBL and Tusker for their unwavering support of Kenyan rugby. The Kenya Cup is a cornerstone of our domestic rugby structure, and this sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring that we deliver a well-organized and competitive season. KBL’s commitment to the sport is commendable, and we look forward to another thrilling Kenya Cup campaign.”

“The season has been long and with a lot of challenges, but we have managed to reach this point. All the teams are prepared to put on a good show and with partners such as Tusker coming on board for this final stretch, we are confident of both good rugby action as well as a great experience for the fans,” he added.

Beyond financial support, KBL will actively engage fans through immersive experiences and on-ground activations to enhance the rugby matchday atmosphere.

The stage is set for an exciting showdown in the 2024/2025 Kenya Cup semifinals, taking place this Saturday, March 29, with the league’s top four teams vying for a spot in the grand final.

Defending champions, Kabras RFC, will host Nondescripts RFC at the Kakamega Showground, while KCB Rugby will welcome Menengai Oilers at the Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Nondescripts RFC secured their spot in the semis with an impressive 38-22 victory over Kenya Harlequins in the thrilling Ngong Road Derby, while Menengai Oilers made it to their fifth consecutive Kenya Cup semifinal after a convincing 38-18 win over Blak Blad in Nakuru.

Both matches promise high-octane action, with the winners advancing to the Kenya Cup final on April 12, 2025, where the season’s champion will be crowned.