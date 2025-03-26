Top Kenyan Woman Driver Sheghu and Navigator Linet Celebrated by Farmers Choice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – In the demanding world of rally racing, resilience, teamwork, and unwavering focus are paramount.

veteran female rally driver Pauline Sheghu and her navigator Linet Ayuko, with their special commitment to the sport, emphasized the months of preparation leading to their win.

Their meticulous attention to detail exemplifies the spirit of Farmer’s Choice in its pursuit of excellence to be the most respected branded meat plant on the continent.

It’s inspiring to see initiatives that empower women in motorsport, like the recent WRC event in Kenya, Farmers choice like every other organization, is also making strides in supporting female athletes, re-enforcing the importance of women’s empowerment in all fields. Muthoni Wachira head Of Corporate Communications with operations Director Stanley Mbugua

The recent WRC Safari Rally in Kenya showcased significant advancements in gender representation within motorsport.

The participation of Pauline & Linet symbolizes resilience and the breaking of gender barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

Farmer’s choice involvement towards WRC in the future extends beyond sponsorship, but rather aiming to leverage the rally’s economic impact on Kenya.

The WRC Safari Rally significantly boosts local tourism and economic growth, attracting international visitors.

Farmer’s Choice investments are strategically aligned with the rally, enhancing its brand presence and supporting Kenya’s position as a global sports tourism hub.

The event creates opportunities in infrastructure, job creation, and business development, benefiting local communities.

At Farmer’s Choice, we take pride in delivering high quality products, a commitment to customer service, and continuous innovation, making us a consistent force in producing the finest meat and meat products locally cherished and globally enjoyed.

We will continue to champion passion, performance, and progress both on the track and beyond. Here’s to breaking barriers and driving change together!