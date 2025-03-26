Third Challenger Series title beckons for Lionesses in Poland - Capital Sports
Kenya Lionesses celebrate after winning the second leg of the Challenger Series. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Rugby

Third Challenger Series title beckons for Lionesses in Poland

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s team will face Belgium, Colombia and Thailand in Pool A of the third leg of the Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland.

The two-day tournament is set for April 11-12 during which the Lionesses will be aiming for a third straight title, following victories in the first two legs.

Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s side are backed as favourites to top the pool in cognisance of their dominance of their three opponents.

The Lionesses faced off with the Belgians in their first game of the second leg of the series in Cape Town, dismissing them 17-5 courtesy of Grace Adhiambo’s hattrick.

They then mauled Colombia 12-5 to secure passage into the final where they brushed aside South Africa for their second straight crown in the series.

Although Mwanja’s charges have yet to face Thailand at the series, they would do well to be wary of the South East Asians.

Thailand finished fifth at the last leg in Cape Town, beating Uganda 14-7 for the win.

Lionesses lead the series with 40 points, six better than second-placed South Africa.

After Krakow, attention shifts to Los Angeles for the playoffs on May 3-4 where Kenya stand a good chance of a first-ever World Rugby Series qualification.

