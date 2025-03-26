Rising Stars unfazed by underdog tag at Afcon Under 20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2025 – National Under 20 football team coach Salim Babu believes Kenya can shock the continent at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Babu says the Rising Stars can soar above Group C and sail into the knockout stages.

“We are in a group in which if we work hard and play to our strategy, there is no reason why we cannot do wonders and get through to the knockout stages. It is not a hard group as many would think while at the same time, it is not so easy,” the gaffer said.

The Rising Stars face Sierra Leone, defending champions Senegal and Zambia in Group C in what will be their maiden appearance at the competition.

They are due to face fellow debutants Sierra Leone before subsequent duels against the West and Southern Africans.

Despite the underdog tag, Babu is unfazed, confident in the conviction that his players can hold their own against the crème-de-la-crème of the continent.

“Many people consider us underdogs because we have never been on this stage but for us, we believe in ourselves. We know the players that we have in our ranks…what we are aiming for and what we have in place to achieve success. If we win the first and second games, then we are into the quarters,” the Nairobi City Stars head coach said.

The Rising Stars secured their ticket at the continental showpiece after finishing second at the Cecafa Under 20 Championships in Tanzania in November last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They have been busy preparing for the battle ahead at the MPESA Foundation in Thika where Babu is happy with what he has seen so far.

“Preparations have been going on well for the last one week. Training is high intensity and competition is high because every player is fighting for the chance to make the final squad. We have a very good team and there are others yet to join us, such as Amos (Wanjala) and Kibet (Aldrine)…we have around five players that we are expecting to join us,” he said.

Babu further called on Kenyans to continue rallying behind the team even as they target success at the competition.

“We thank the federation for the support they have given us to prepare. The vice-president (McDonald Mariga) has been here with us…supporting us all the way. I call on all Kenyans to continue supporting us even as we prepare,” he said.

The Afcon Under 20, set for April 26-May 18, remains in limbo following reports that hosts Ivory Coast have pulled out.