Kenya’s Cricket U19 Team Upbeat Ahead of ICC World Cup Qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Kenya’s Under-19 cricket team coach, Josephat Irungu, is optimistic about the team’s prospects as they prepare for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup Qualifiers set to begin in Lagos, Nigeria Thursday.

The team, which jetted out for West Africa yesterday morning, is ready to take on fierce competition from the host nation, Uganda, Namibia, Tanzania, and Sierra Leone for Africa’s sole ticket to the global event scheduled for next year.

Irungu, who was an assistant coach when Kenya qualified for the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand, is confident that this year’s qualifiers will feature the best-ever competition in the history of the event.

After failing to secure a spot in subsequent World Cups, including the 2022 qualifiers in Tanzania, where Kenya finished second behind finalists Namibia, Irungu is determined to lead the team back to the global stage.

“I think we’re going to see the best quality we’ve ever seen at this level (youth). There are some outstanding players, and no easy games anymore. I think there used to be, but not anymore, if the level of the last qualifiers is anything to go by,” Irungu said

He emphasized the intensity of the matches, stating, “We expect to see tough matches and we prepared for that.”

Kenya’s team will be captained by Nairobi Gymkhana’s Yash Gohil, and they will rely heavily on an experienced bowling attack, led by Gohil’s clubmates Akshith Sekar and Neel Doshi.

Both players have been pivotal to Gymkhana’s success in the domestic circuit, and Irungu is confident that they are ready to take on the challenge.

“The two have had a good time with the ball for the last one year. They have matured enough and are ready to lead with the ball,” Irungu noted.

In addition to Sekar and Doshi, the Kenyan bowling unit includes Saijeeth Chidam, Shlok Saini, Antony Ndungu, and James Githua, all of whom are expected to contribute to the team’s efforts.

“Our batting is more inexperienced, but what’s hugely exciting is the progress made over the last year,” Irungu continued.

“I’m so excited to have seen some of these boys mature with the bat. It’s their turn to take center stage, to take those key positions.”

The coach will be looking to his batting line-up, including Gohil, Ryan Kassam, Yuvraj Bhatyani, Stian Smith, Aditya Vekaria, and Prinay Galaiya, to deliver consistent performances at the crease.

With the team’s blend of experienced players and rising talents, Kenya is poised to make an impact at the Africa Qualifiers.

The tournament will span one week, and the pressure is on for Kenya’s young stars to rise to the occasion and secure a spot in the ICC U19 World Cup.

Irungu’s belief in the team’s capabilities and their readiness to face stiff competition could mark the beginning of another chapter in Kenya’s cricketing history.