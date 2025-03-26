Kenya Eye U19 World Cup Return as Ongondo Backs Youngsters for Success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Kenya’s U19 cricket team enters the 2026 ICC U19 World Cup Qualifiers in Lagos, Nigeria, with high expectations, as former national team pacer Peter Ongondo backs them to secure the coveted ticket to the global showpiece. However, he warns that handling pressure will be the key to success.

Kenya, who finished second behind Namibia in the last qualifiers, will kick off their campaign against Sierra Leone, aiming to make amends and return to the U19 World Cup stage, which will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2026.

Ongondo’s Faith in Kenya’s U19 Talent

Ongondo, a veteran of Kenyan cricket and a former U19 World Cup player in 1998, believes this squad has the talent and hunger to go all the way.

“This is a golden opportunity for these young boys to shine. Playing at the U19 World Cup is a life-changing experience, and I hope they embrace the moment,” said Ongondo.

He highlighted the team’s balance and depth, particularly in batting, an area that let them down in the previous qualifiers.

“We played amazing cricket in Tanzania, but our batting cost us at crucial moments. This time, we need two or three players to take responsibility and guide the team.”

Key Players to Watch

Ongondo singled out several players who will be crucial to Kenya’s campaign, with Stian Smith expected to lead from the front.

“Stian has been very consistent, and he has a big role to play in this tournament. Aditya Vekaria and Yuvraj Bhatiyani have also found form at the right time, while Prinay Galaiya adds depth to the squad.”

With Kenya known for its rich cricketing history—having played at five senior ICC Cricket World Cups between 1996 and 2011—the country hopes this U19 generation can follow in the footsteps of past legends.

Handling Pressure Will Be Key

While Kenya boasts immense talent, Ongondo cautioned that handling pressure in tough moments will determine their fate.

“There will be times when things don’t go our way, but these boys must remain composed. If we can bat through 50 overs consistently, we will win every match.”

With only one spot available for next year’s ICC U19 World Cup, Kenya’s youngsters must rise to the occasion in Lagos. Their journey starts against Sierra Leone, and cricket fans back home will be eager to see if they can finally reclaim their place on the world stage.