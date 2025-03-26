Ingwe coach Ambani not scared of Mashemeji derby

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2025 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani says he is not scared of Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby against Gor Mahia at the Nyayo Stadium.

Ambani says he knows what’s at stake, having featured in the derby before as a player and as a fan.

“Personally, I am not scared of the Mashemeji derby. It is a match I have played in before and I know what’s at stake and I’ve prepared well for it,” the Ingwe legend said.

Ambani was part of the Leopards squad that won the team’s last-ever Premier League title in 1998.

With 24 matches played, the felines still have a chance at ending their 26-year drought.

They sit sixth on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League table with 36 points — six less than leaders Kenya Police and three adrift of K’Ogalo.

As they sharpen their claws for the 21-time league champions, an area Ambani has been working on is the mental preparedness of the boys.

This is with regards to younger players who have yet to take part in match of the magnitude of the Mashemeji derby.

“We have been ready for the longest time. Even when it was first postponed…and then later postponed…we were always ready. I am confident the players are mentally prepared especially with such a crowd in attendance. Maybe, for the players who have never played in such a derby, we will work hard to get them ready,” he said.

With Ingwe as the hosts, Ambani has urged faithful to pack the 30,000-seater and accord a hectic reception for their archrivals.

“I want to urge them to come in their numbers and push us forward as we battle on the pitch. We are determined to give them something at the end of the day and that is the three points,” the gaffer said.

Sale of tickets is ongoing online, with Ingwe boss Dan Shikanda warning that no sale of tickets will be done on the matchday.