Harambee Starlets to face Ivory Coast in friendly
Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam. PHOTO/Telecomasia.net

Harambee Stars

Harambee Starlets to face Ivory Coast in friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2025 – The national women’s football team are set to play Ivory Coast in two international friendlies in April.

According to an announcement by the Federation of Ivorian Football (FIF), the two sides will first clash on April 4 at the Felix Houphouet Bogny Stadium before meeting at the same venue, four days later.

The fixture will be apt preparation for Harambee Starlets who are set to face the Gambia in the final round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier in September this year.

They secured passage into the round courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate win over Tunisia, last month.

The Ivorians have twice featured at the continental showpiece — in 2012 and 2014 — and finished third in the latter case.

They are presently ranked 71st worldwide and sixth on the continent.

On the other hand, Beldine Odemba’s charges are placed 142nd on Fifa rankings and seventh in Africa.

They last featured at Wafcon in 2016 where they exited without winning a match.

