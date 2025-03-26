'Emotional intelligence key to win in Mashemeji derby' - Capital Sports
‘Emotional intelligence key to win in Mashemeji derby’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Match 26, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Sinisa Mihic says the team will need to be mentally strong to beat AFC Leopards in this Sunday’s Mashemeji derby.

Mihic says the key to overcoming the felines is to remain calm and not let the emotions get the best of them.

“In such a kind of match, it is important to remain calm and psychologically strong if we are to get through it and win the game. That’s what we need to prepare for before we move into the tactical aspects of the game,” the Croatian said.

The two fierce rivals clash in a rescheduled high octane fixture that has twice been postponed due to lack of a proper venue.

The clash was first set for November last year but was shelved due to unavailability of a pitch to hold a match of such magnitude.

It was then earmarked for early March at the refurbished Nyayo Stadium before it was chalked off at the last minute.

Going into Sunday’s duel, both teams are dreaming of the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title.

Gor are placed third on the log with 42 points, three adrift of leaders Kenya Police. Ingwe lie fifth with 36 points.

The high stakes notwithstanding, Mihic is not losing sleep about the derby.

To him, it is a fixture like any other for which the focus remains three points or a draw at worst.

“For us it doesn’t matter the opponent that we are to face but the focus is on winning the game. The approach remains the same as has been in every other match, which is to win the three points,” he said.

On his to-do list in preparations for the fixture is team synergy and seamless transition between the defense and offence.

K’Ogalo go into Sunday’s fixture buoyed by their superior record over their archrivals. Their last loss — a 2-1 defeat — came in July 2023.

