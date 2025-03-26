‘Afcon U-20 in trouble as Ivorians withdraw as hosts’- reports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2025 – The Africa Cup of Nations Under 20 is in jeopardy following reports that Ivory Coast have withdrawn as hosts.

The tournament was set for kickoff on April 26-May 18 but the Ivorians have reportedly withdrawn due to logistical hitches associated with hosting the competition.

Reports indicate that the country has communicated the same to the continental governing body, Confederation of Africa Football (Caf), who are expected to announce the decision.

Ivory Coast were hosts of last year’s Africa Cup of Nations which they won after beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final.

They have also hosted a number of World Cup qualifiers for countries that do not have world class venues on their home soil.

The latest was last week’s World Cup qualifier between the Gambia and Kenya at the Allasane Ouattara Stadium in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

Kenya’s national under 20 side, Junior Stars, were among 12 teams who were to compete in the age-grade competition.

Salim Babu’s charges — who are debuting in the tournament — were to kick off their campaign in Group C against Sierra Leone on May 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their other opponents in Group C include defending champions Senegal and Zambia.

The Junior Stars have been training in Thika in readiness for battle.