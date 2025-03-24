Livramento left out of England squad for Latvia match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 24, 2025 – Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento has been left out of England’s squad for Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The 22-year-old was an unused substitute for the 2-0 win against Albania at Wembley on Friday.

Thomas Tuchel selected a 26-man squad for fixtures against Albania and Latvia but Uefa rules state that a 23-man matchday squad must be picked for each match.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Liverpool defender Jarrel Quansah, who both missed Friday’s match, return to the squad while Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon drops out after returning to his club following injury.

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been left out again as the Three Lions prepare to host Latvia at Wembley (19.45 GMT).

“We have to get the process right to find the best group,” Tuchel said.

“If that means we leave very good and talented players out of the squad this can happen. In the next 16 months it is important we find the right team and not the most talented 26 players.

“We need to get the team right. We need to get the team spirit right because it’s one thing to play qualifiers, it’s another thing to play tournament football.”