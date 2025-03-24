Kenya Rugby AGM adjourned to allow mediation over leadership wars - Capital Sports
Rugby

Kenya Rugby AGM adjourned to allow mediation over leadership wars

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2025 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have adjourned their annual general meeting (AGM), earlier planned for Monday evening at the RFUEA Grounds.

The AGM was adjourned for 30 days to allow for the mediation process over the ongoing leadership wrangles in the union.

“There are a lot of conflicts within the board and I feel that it would not be proper to have this AGM while that is going on. I propose that we postpone it until we reach a consensus,” Erick Ondieki, Kisumu RFC treasurer said.

The proposal was seconded by Homeboyz RFUEA chair Oscar Mango who called for the need to allow the mediation process take course.

Following a majority vote in favour of the proposal, KRU chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai adjourned the AGM, with the next one set to be held within 30 days.

The AGM was to be held against the backdrop of wrangles within the board, pitting Mutai and his secretary general, Ray Olendo.

It all began with Mutai’s suspension via an emergency board meeting early this month.

However, the chair fired back, describing his suspension as unprocedural and riddled with malice.

Subsequently, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruled in his favour, reversing his suspension pending a determination of the matter.

Last week, SDT ordered for mediation between the warring parties to be undertaken by Senior Counsel John Ohaga.

Ohaga is to submit a report on the process by April 2.

Monday’s AGM was expected to deliberate on, among other issues, a motion of no confidence against the chair.

However, Thursday’s ruling by SDT barred any deliberations on the matter at the AGM.

