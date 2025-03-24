NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The 2025 WRC Safari Rally left a mark to many motorsport enthusiasts who braved the heavy rains, sun and chilly in the four day event that concluded Sunday at Hells Gate. Here is the breakdown of the event in pictorial.
Motorsport
In Photos: WRC Safari Rally 2025 Lives Up To Its Billing
English Premiership
English Premiership
English Premiership
More on Capital Sports
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...
NFL
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...