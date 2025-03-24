In Photos: WRC Safari Rally 2025 Lives Up To Its Billing - Capital Sports
WRC Safari Rally fans enjoying after party at the KCB Den Hospitality in Sleeping Warrior, Naivasha. Photo/RIC/Capital FM

Motorsport

In Photos: WRC Safari Rally 2025 Lives Up To Its Billing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The 2025 WRC Safari Rally left a mark to many motorsport enthusiasts who braved the heavy rains, sun and chilly in the four day event that concluded Sunday at Hells Gate. Here is the breakdown of the event in pictorial.

In this article:
