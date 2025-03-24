Ex-Bangladesh captain Tamim in hospital after cardiac arrest - Capital Sports
Tamim Iqbal. PHOTO/ESSEX CRICKET

Cricket

Ex-Bangladesh captain Tamim in hospital after cardiac arrest

Published

DHAKA, Bangladesh, March 24, 2025 – Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is “under close observation” in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a domestic T20 game in Dhaka.

The 36-year-old opener, who represented Bangladesh 391 times between 2007 and 2023, was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club on Monday.

Tamim, Bangladesh’s record run-scorer in one-day internationals, complained of chest pains after taking to the field in their Dhaka Premier League fixture against Shinepukur.

Plans to transport him in a helicopter were abandoned as his condition deteriorated and he was instead taken for immediate treatment at a closer facility, the KPJ Specialized Hospital.

“Tamim Iqbal Khan suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP),” read a statement by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Tamim received “immediate emergency medical treatment” and underwent a “successful angiogram procedure to address a blockage in one of the arteries of his heart”.

“He is currently under close observation at the hospital’s coronary care unit,” the statement added.

Tamim became only the second Bangladeshi to play county cricket in England with Nottinghamshire in 2011, and also had a spell with Essex in 2017.

He is the only Bangladeshi batter to score centuries in all three international formats.

“We are very thankful to all the medics and specialists for their swift actions in this critical situation,” said BCB president Faruque Ahmed.

“The outpouring of concern for Tamim reflects how much he is loved and appreciated by the nation.”

In this article:
