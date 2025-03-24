Chelsea must pay £5m to back out of Sancho deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 24, 2025 – Chelsea will have to pay Manchester United a £5m fee if they decide not to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis this summer.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea on a season-long loan in August in a deal that included an obligation to buy for between £20m and £25m, providing the London club finish at least 14th in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea are fourth, with nine games of the season remaining.

However, as initially reported in the Athletic,, external it has now been confirmed by sources with knowledge of the deal that a clause exists that would allow Chelsea to send Sancho back to Old Trafford providing they pay United £5m in compensation.

Chelsea have previously stressed they are not thinking of taking that step but doubt persists over whether Sancho will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the season.

Sancho joined Dortmund on loan for the second half of last season following a falling out with former United boss Erik ten Hag over the Dutchman’s public condemnation of his performances in training.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe namechecked Sancho in an interview with BBC sports editor Dan Roan as a player that United are “buying” this summer because of outstanding payments following his £73m move from Dortmund in 2021.

“For Sancho, who obviously now plays for Chelsea, and we pay half his wages, we are paying £17m to buy him in the summer,” said Ratcliffe.

The 24-year-old initially impressed following his move to Stamford Bridge but his form has dipped since.

Sancho has contributed just one assist in 18 appearances since scoring the last of his two goals this season against Tottenham on 8 December.

Chelsea are known to be targeting the signing of another winger and a striker in the summer.

They have also signed Sporting winger Geovany Quenda, 17, for £42m with that move set to go through in 2026.

Sancho’s present United contract runs to 2026, although United have the option to extend by a further year.

‘Sancho’s numbers paint troubling picture’ – analysis

Nizaar Kinsella

BBC Sport football news reporter

Much has been made of Cole Palmer’s 10-game goal drought, but Sancho’s numbers are more troubling for Chelsea.

He has only scored twice in his 29 games since joining Chelsea.

In terms of assists, Sancho has managed to set up just three goals since managing three assists in his first three games for the club.

His stats paint a troubling picture as they are among the worst of all Chelsea’s senior attacking players.

Only winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who has been provisionally banned since mid-December for allegedly taking a banned substance, has worse figures for goals and assists than Sancho.

Forward Joao Felix continues to have superior output for Chelsea despite joining AC Milan on loan in the January transfer window.

Sancho’s underlying stats are also troubling as none of his 19 previous crosses in the Premier League have reached a team-mate.