All eyes on RFUEA as 'divided' Kenya Rugby Union hold AGM - Capital Sports
Rugby

All eyes on RFUEA as ‘divided’ Kenya Rugby Union hold AGM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2025 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) are set to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday afternoon, amid ongoing leadership wrangles.

The AGM, set for the RFUEA Grounds, comes on the backdrop of the tussle pitting chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai and secretary general Ray Olendo.

On Thursday, the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) ordered for mediation between the warring parties — to be spearheaded by former chair of the tribunal, senior counsel John Ohaga.

Furthermore, the tribunal decreed that the removal of Mutai as KRU boss — as well as any board member — will not be part of the agenda for Monday’s AGM.

This follows another ruling a fortnight ago in which SDT reinstated Mutai into office following his suspension by the board through an emergency meeting held earlier this month.

The conservatory orders were issued pending a mention of the case that was brought by the chair to the tribunal in the aftermath of his suspension.

The mediation process is expected to last 12 days before a final report is brought before SDT on April 2.

