Aisha, Gathumbi Shine at Kenya Railway Golf Club Leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Home players Aisha Duba and Joseph emerged as the overall gross winners during the recent qualifying leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series held at the Kenya Railway Golf Club on Saturday.

157 golfers showed up for the fifth chapter of the 2025 series which teed off in January at the VetLab Sports Club before making stops at the Nandi Bears Club, Malindi Golf Club, and the Kiambu Golf Club the previous weekend.

Duba, playing off handicap 6 secured the overall lady gross title after returning a score of 79 while Gathumbi (HC 2) posted an impressive 73 gross to claim the Overall Men Gross title.

In the Men’s Division One category, John Kamenyi (HCP 8) carded 36 Stableford points while Erick Genga (HCP 13) triumphed in the men’s Division Two category with 35 points. Doris Night (HCP 21) won the Division Two ladies’ category with 37 points as Mary Miingi (HCP 25) won the overall Division 3 title after returning 35 points.

The junior category saw Semenye Jimmy (HCP 16) take top honors with 34 points, while Joseph Kamiri (HCP 17) emerged as the Guest Winner with an outstanding 44 points.

NCBA Corporate Banking Director Charles Omondi (HCP 21) was the staff winner with 34 points.

The longest drive contests were won by James Mathenge and Diana Mbuba, while J.K. Kamiri and Jane Ndirangu claimed the nearest to the pin awards in the men’s and ladies’ categories, respectively.

Speaking after playing, Mr Omondi expressed his gratitude to the course marshals for playing a big role throughout the course to ensure golfers moved fast and went on to highlight the importance of the series to NCBA.

“The course was good apart from a bit of hold up on a few holes but we did get to move quickly as the marshals were helpful. This series allows us to play and get to know what pains them to know which solutions we can give them to ensure the partnership keeps on getting better,” Omondi said. A golfer plays out of a bunker during the Kenya Railway Golf Club Leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series

Men and Women winners in Division One and Two, the overall Division Three winner, and the junior category winner booked their spots for the grand finale that will be held later this year.

This year, for the first time ever, the series has introduced a hole-in-one prize at select venues on designated holes courtesy of a partnership between NCBA and construction and agricultural equipment dealer JCB Ganatra Plant and Equipment Ltd, which will offer a brand-new JCB Backhoe Loader, Model 3DX construction machine for the achievement.

The focus now shifts to the next qualifying event, which will be held at the Nakuru Golf Club on April 12, 2025.