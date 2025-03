NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 21 – Veteran driver Carl Tundo was the top Kenyan finisher in the 2025 WRC 2 category won by briton Gus Greensmith on Super Sunday that culminated at the Hells Gate power stage.

Overall, Tundo was placed 14th after his main Kenyan competitor African champion Karan Patel bowed out Friday after his car knocked out at the newly introduced Camp Moran stage.