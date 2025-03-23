Thousands throng to watch 2025 WRC Safari Rally Super Sunday in Hells Gate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 23 – The 2025 WRC Safari Rally concluded in style on Sunday, with tens of thousands of local and international fans thronging the Hell’s Gate finishing point.

Billed as the ‘rally for the fans’ the third event of this year’s WRC was a cacophony of colour and celebration in what is a one of its kind in the circuit.

The mammoth turn out vindicated the organiser’s decision to open the finishing area to the public for the first time since it returned to the WRC in 2021.

Kenyan President, William Ruto landed in Naivasha to officially close the event and award the winners having flagged off the rally in Nairobi on Thursday in front of thousands more in Nairobi.

Briton Elfyn Evans won the event for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT ahead of Hyundai Shell Mobis pair of Ott Tanak of Estonia and world champion Thierry Neuville of Belgium.

Carl Tundo was the first Kenyan home in 15th overall.

Fans started trooping their way to finish sight on Friday night and by the time dawn arrived, the Moi South Lake Road that leads to Hell’s Gate was gridlocked.

Stunning helicopter and drone aerial footage showed a car snarl-up stretching for miles but that did not dampen the carnival atmosphere as supporters waited patiently to come through the gate.

Some came in public vehicles, others car-pooled as rally supporters and residents came from all directions.

Over 30,000 fans came from East African neighbours Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

A bunch of Finnish, Irish and Estonian supporters were also at Hell’s Gate, having come to support their WRC stars.

“I needed to enjoy the rally without worrying about rushing back to work. I took a two week leave for maximum enjoyment.

“The first one is well spent in Naivasha, we started off with the safari drive, went to eat fresh fish at the Karagita Beach in Lake Naivasha.

“Safari Rally is an event we look out for every year. Tomorrow (Monday) I will travel down to the coast to enjoy the beach and sample the Swahili cuisine before heading back to Kampala.” Joseph Achan from Uganda told this website.

The Reimo brothers (Hegio and Meelis) are among the international fans who travelled all the way from Estonia to cheer their favourite driver Ott Tanak who rewarded their trip by winning seven stages to finish second overall.

“We have been in Kenya since Monday and we have had a chance to experience some Kenyan life, safaris and see the beautiful scenery.

“We also went to Nyahururu and saw the highest waterfall in Kenya (Thomsons Fall). It was our first time in the country and we will definitely be back for a proper visit and adventures,” Hegio remarked.

Local fan Mercy Wambui car-pooled with friends to enjoy the Safari Rally spectacle that was the hottest ticket in town.

David Were, an award-winning Kenyan sports photographer, could hardly describe how this year’s Safari has been a wonder to behold.

“It’s very hard to put an absolute limit on how many people are talking in different languages about how to drive.

“The best drivers, with the best cars, in the best country, on the hardest tracks. We’re out in the middle of the stages, capturing the best moments, the hardest action, watching them push their machines to the limit, and see who comes up on top after all of that.” said Were at Hell’s Gate.

Besides watching the dramatic rally action, fans revelled in entertainment as various corporates including Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank and Kenya Airways who sponsored the event set up their tents.