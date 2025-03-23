Superb Toyota's Evans Clinches Maiden WRC Safari Rally Title - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Motorsport

Superb Toyota’s Evans Clinches Maiden WRC Safari Rally Title

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 23 – Briton driver Elfyn Evans held on to his meticulous perfomance to capture the 2025 WRC Safari Rally title on Super Sunday at Hells Gate – his first since competing in the global event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hyundai had an impressive outcome this time, seeing Estonian Ott Tänak take second place while team-mate Belgian Thierry Neuville completed the podium on the final day that saw thousands of fans throng the power stage at Hells Gate.

“It has been an amazing rally. I congratulate my team Hyundai for a job well done,” an ecstatic Evans said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved