Superb Toyota’s Evans Clinches Maiden WRC Safari Rally Title

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 23 – Briton driver Elfyn Evans held on to his meticulous perfomance to capture the 2025 WRC Safari Rally title on Super Sunday at Hells Gate – his first since competing in the global event.

Hyundai had an impressive outcome this time, seeing Estonian Ott Tänak take second place while team-mate Belgian Thierry Neuville completed the podium on the final day that saw thousands of fans throng the power stage at Hells Gate.

“It has been an amazing rally. I congratulate my team Hyundai for a job well done,” an ecstatic Evans said.