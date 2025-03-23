No problem with Hojlund mimicking celebration – Ronaldo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 23, 2025 – Cristiano Ronaldo says he has “no problem” with Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund copying his “siu” celebration after scoring the winner against Portugal on Thursday.

Manchester United’s Hojlund said he was not mocking his “idol” Ronaldo after the 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said he does not think Hojlund was being disrespectful.

“For me, it is not a problem,” the Portugal captain, 40, said before Sunday’s second leg in Lisbon.

“This is not because he don’t have respect for me. I’m smart enough to understand that not only him, but around the world, other sportspeople do it, my celebration.

“For me, it’s an honour. But I hope that tomorrow you can see my celebration, not [that] I still see his celebration.”

The Al-Nassr forward says the “air is more tense” around the Portugal team after a poor performance in the first leg and defended coach Roberto Martinez.

“I think it’s unfair to criticise the coach, because we’re all in the same boat,” said the former Real Madrid and United player.

“We lost the game and played badly, but we have the second leg tomorrow. Calm down. Think positive and think that things will go well.”