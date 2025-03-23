Juventus sack boss Motta and replace him with Tudor - Capital Sports
Juventus sack boss Motta and replace him with Tudor

TURIN, Italy, March 23, 2025 – Juventus have sacked manager Thiago Motta after just nine months in charge and replaced him Croatian Igor Tudor.

Former Italy international Motta, 42, departs with the 36-time Serie A champions one point outside the Champions League qualification places in fifth.

His final match in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina last weekend, having been thrashed 4-0 at home by Atalanta the previous week.

The Turin club also lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round and are out of the Coppa Italia, which they won last season.

Former midfielder Tudor made more than 150 appearances for Juventus between 1998 and 2007.

His first managerial job was with Hajduk Split in 2013 and has since taken charge of the likes of Galatasaray, Udinese, Verona and Marseille.

The 46-year-old’s most recent role was a three-month spell at Lazio at the end of last season.

Tudor’s first game in charge will be a home match against Genoa in Serie A on Saturday.

