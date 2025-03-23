Harambee Stars fall to Gabon in World Cup qualifier tie at Nyayo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2025 – Harambee Stars lost 2-1 to Gabon in a 2026 World Cup qualifier tie at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors in the lead in the 16th minute, firing a half volley past Stars custodian Ian Otieno, following an overhead pass by Guelor Kanga.

The former Arsenal marksman then extended Gabon’s lead at the start of second half, converting from the penalty spot after Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma had handled the ball in the box.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga then pulled one back for the hosts in the 75th minute, tapping in at the near post from Marcelo’s low cross from the left.

Despite camping in Gabon’s half, the hosts were unable to get their much-needed equaliser.

Following the loss, Stars remain rooted in fourth in Group F with six points as their opponents of the day climb to first with 13 points.

More to follow…