HALFTIME UPDATE: Harambee Stars trail Gabon despite monstrous show in WCQ qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2025 – Harambee Stars trail Gabon by a solitary goal after 45 minutes of their 2026 World Cup qualifier tie at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors in the lead after 16 minutes, firing a half volley past Ian Otieno following a overhead pass from Guelor Kanga.

Despite trailing, Stars have been arguably the better of the two sides, missing a number of chances from skipper Michael Olunga and Mohammed Bajaber.

The Al Duhail marksman put the ball into the net after 18 minutes, latching on to a loose ball after Gabon keeper Loyce Mbaba had spilled William Lenkupae rasping shot.

Olunga also had the opportunity to make it 1-1 midway through the first 45, firing a hard shot outside the box, which Mbaba did well to steer away onto the right post.

The skipper then headed narrowly wide in the 41st minute from Rooney Onyango’s cross.

On the other hand, Bajaber forced the keeper into a point blank save after sneaking onto a through pass by Timothy Ouma in the 27th minute.

More to follow…