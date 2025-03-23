Gordon withdraws from England squad after hip injury - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Anthony Gordon celebrates his goal against Manchester City. PHOTO/NEWCASTLE UNITED FC X

English Premiership

Gordon withdraws from England squad after hip injury

Published

LONDON, England, March 23, 2025 – Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the England squad for Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Newcastle winger sustained a hip injury after coming on during Friday’s 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley.

After the game, manager Thomas Tuchel described the injury as “a bit worrying” and Gordon had a scan on Saturday before returning to his club for further assessment.

The 24-year-old was a late substitute for Marcus Rashford against Albania, earning his 10th cap for the Three Lions in what was their opening qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved