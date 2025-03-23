Gordon withdraws from England squad after hip injury

LONDON, England, March 23, 2025 – Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the England squad for Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The Newcastle winger sustained a hip injury after coming on during Friday’s 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley.

After the game, manager Thomas Tuchel described the injury as “a bit worrying” and Gordon had a scan on Saturday before returning to his club for further assessment.

The 24-year-old was a late substitute for Marcus Rashford against Albania, earning his 10th cap for the Three Lions in what was their opening qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.