Gabon dangermen Kenya must be wary of in crunch WC qualifier tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2025 – Sunday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier between Harambee Stars and Gabon promises to be a firecracker as both teams seek a morale-boosting win – and a step closer to a ticket to next year’s global showpiece United States, Canada and Mexico.

Even though Benni McCarthy’s side will draw solace from Thursday’s come-from-behind 3-3 with Gambia, they will be aware that the Panthers of Gabon are a different cup of tea.

Thierry Mouyoma’s side sit second in Group F with 10 points, two behind leaders Ivory Coast and four more than Harambee Stars in fourth place.

As McCarthy draws up a winning strategy for Sunday’s duel, he will be keeping in mind the Gabonese dangermen his players will need to keep an eye on.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Even though he has only scored once in the qualifiers, the 35-year-old is a proven assassin who will not hesitate to put Stars to the sword should they switch off their concentration bulb.

His resume, as far as finding the back of the net, speaks for itself: 347 goals in 683 appearances at club level.

The skipper has shone at virtually every club he has played at, most notably, Saint Etienne (41 goals in 97 appearances), Borussia Dortmund (141 goals in 213 games), Arsenal (92 goals in 163 appearances) and Barcelona (13 goals in 24 matches).

Aubameyang has continued his serial goalscoring at his latest workstation, Saudi Arabia’s Al Qadsiah for who he has notched 13 goals in 25 games thus far.

At the international level, Aubameyang – who debuted for the Panthers in 2009 – has scored 33 times in 80 matches.

Boasting lightning speed and clever runs into space, whoever is tasked with manning Aubameyang will have to keep this in mind.

Dennis Bouanga

The Los Angeles FC winger has thus far scored half of the 10 goals accumulated by the Panthers in their World Cup qualification campaign.

Similarly, at the club level, his record is not one to be sniffed at; the 30-year-old boasts 72 goals in 114 appearances for his American club since 2022.

Bouanga is a man in rich vein of form, having finally found his scoring touch at Los Angeles following struggles at previous clubs, such as Strasbourg, Saint Etienne, Nimes and Lorient.

For the Panthers, the French-born forward has hit the back of the net 13 times in 46 games – since making his maiden appearance seven years ago.

His latest accolade was a brace in Thursday’s 3-0 demolition of Seychelles in their World Cup qualifier in Franceville, Gabon.

Jim Allevinah

Another French-born player who has been turning heads for his parents’ birthplace.

Although Allevinah has struggled to make a mark for Angers in Ligue 1, the 30-year-old has scored nine goals for Gabon in the 31 appearances he has made thus far.

The winger was also on the mark for the Panthers in Thursday win over Seychelles, scoring the opener as they got to within two points of the Elephants of Ivory Coast.