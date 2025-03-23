Ferrari’s Hamilton disqualified from Chinese GP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SHANGHAI, China, March 23, 2025 – Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix for a technical infringement on his Ferrari.

One of the skid blocks on Hamilton’s car was found to be less than the required thickness after the race.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly have also been disqualified, after their cars were both deemed underweight in post-race checks.

Hamilton loses his sixth-place finish in the main grand prix, following victory in the sprint race in Shanghai on Saturday, his first win for his new team.

Monegasque Leclerc was fifth, while Frenchman Gasly was 11th.

Formula 1 cars have skid blocks in the floor that are meant to ensure that the car maintains a certain ride height and does not run too low.

The skids are situated in the underfloor wooden plank, which also has a minimum depth for the same reason.

If one is worn too much, it confers a potential performance advantage caused by the car being able to run lower than would otherwise have been possible.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The skids are situated in the underfloor wooden plank, which also has a minimum depth for the same reason.

Hamilton was disqualified from the 2023 United States Grand Prix for a similar issue when he was driving for Mercedes.

Revised Chinese GP top 10

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7. Alex Albon (Williams)

8. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Carlos Sainz (Williams)