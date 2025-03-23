Ferrari's Hamilton disqualified from Chinese GP - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lewis Hamilton made his F1 debut in Melbourne in 2007

Formula One

Ferrari’s Hamilton disqualified from Chinese GP

Published

SHANGHAI, China, March 23, 2025 – Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix for a technical infringement on his Ferrari.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

One of the skid blocks on Hamilton’s car was found to be less than the required thickness after the race.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly have also been disqualified, after their cars were both deemed underweight in post-race checks.

Hamilton loses his sixth-place finish in the main grand prix, following victory in the sprint race in Shanghai on Saturday, his first win for his new team.

Monegasque Leclerc was fifth, while Frenchman Gasly was 11th.

Formula 1 cars have skid blocks in the floor that are meant to ensure that the car maintains a certain ride height and does not run too low.

The skids are situated in the underfloor wooden plank, which also has a minimum depth for the same reason.

If one is worn too much, it confers a potential performance advantage caused by the car being able to run lower than would otherwise have been possible.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The skids are situated in the underfloor wooden plank, which also has a minimum depth for the same reason.

Hamilton was disqualified from the 2023 United States Grand Prix for a similar issue when he was driving for Mercedes.

Revised Chinese GP top 10

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7. Alex Albon (Williams)

8. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved