Bajaber, Lenkupae start for Kenya in WC qualifier tie v Gabon

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has made four changes to his starting XI ahead of Sunday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya Police’s Mohammed Bajaber and Australian-born William Lenkupae have been handed starting berths following their starring shows in Thursday’s 3-3 draw with the Gambia in Abidjan.

Bajaber scored Stars’ first equalising goal whereas Lenkupae thumped in a last-gasp leveller after Musa Barrow had restored the Scorpions’ lead at the Alassane Outtara Stadium.

Also in the starting XI is Saudi Arabian-based Johnstone Omurwa who will partner Daniel Anyembe in the backline.

Sparta Prague’s Timothy Ouma comes into the midfield to replace Ismael Gonzalez who featured against Gambia.

He will be marshalling the park alongside Iran-based Anthony Akumu and Serbian-based Richard Odada.

Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma will patrolling the left flank as will be Gor Mahia’s Rooney Onyango on the right hand side.

Skipper Michael ‘Engineer’ Olunga will be leading the line, hoping to score more goals and climb up the list of Harambee Stars’ all-time scorers.

Kickoff is at 4 pm, with fans already filling up the stands in their thousands — as early as 1:00 pm.