Torrid day for Kenya at World Indoor Champs as medal hopes dwindle - Capital Sports
Lilian Odira.

Athletics

Torrid day for Kenya at World Indoor Champs as medal hopes dwindle

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2025 – Kenya endured a torrid day at the ongoing World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China after all its five representatives registering disappointing results.

The 2019 World Mountain Running champion Purity Gitonga and African Games 5000m bronze medalist Cornelius Kemboi failed in their quest for medal hopes after finishing outside the podium places in the 3000m.

Gitonga clocked 8:44.56 to finish a disappointing eighth in the women’s 3000m.

Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu stormed to victory after clocking 8:37.21,ahead of American Shelby Houlihan (8:38.26) and Jessica Hull (8:38.28) who clinched silver and bronze respectively.

On the other, Kemboi finished eighth in the men’s 3000m courtesy of a personal best of 7:49.00.

Olympic and world 5000m champion Jakub Ingebrigsten clinched gold after clocking a season’s best of 7:46.09.

Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi also timed a season’s best of 7:46.25 to bag silver as Australian Ky Robinson won bronze after clocking 7:47.09.

Earlier, African 800m silver medalist Lilian Odira had missed out on the finals of the women’s 800m after tripping in Heat 1 of the race.

Odira ended up in sixth after clocking 2:16.12.

In the men’s 800m, the 2022 World Indoor silver medalist Noah Kibet and African champion Alex Ng’eno failed to sail through to the finals after finishing fourth in their respective heats.

Kibet clocked 1:48.90 in Heat 1 as Ng’eno timed 1:47.53 in Heat 3 of the same race.

United States-based Susan Ejore remains the only medal prospect for Team Kenya at the global competition.

She will be competing in the finals of the women’s 1500m.

