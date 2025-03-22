Pull of Benni-ball? Tickets for Stars v Gabon World Cup qualifier sold out

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2025 – Tickets for Harambee Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday are officially sold out.

The tickets, for regular, VIP and VVIP, have been on sale the whole week ahead of the team’s first-ever home match in over three years.

In a statement, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed that tickets to the game have sold out.

“Your unwavering support means everything! Let’s paint Nyayo red, black, and green this Sunday. Come cheer the team and let your voices be heard your energy could make all the difference,” the federation added in a statement.

The regular tickets were going for Ksh 300, compared to Ksh 1,000 and Ksh 10,000 for VIP and VVIP respectively.

Nyayo Stadium — along with the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani — have been closed for the past two and a half years in preparation for August’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Kenya is set to co-host the continental competition with their neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania.

First thing first, Nyayo is expected to be a rapturous atmosphere as Kenyans sing themselves hoarse in support of the national team.

The national under 17 girls’ football team, Junior Starlets, were the first to play at the renovated stadium on Sunday last week when they brushed aside Uganda 3-0 in the return leg of their World Cup qualifier. All tickets for our FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Gabon are officially SOLD OUT!



If the atmosphere from last week is anything to go by, Stars’ duel with Gabon is expected to be no different — if not better.

The stakes have been heightened by Benni McCarthy’s side’s 3-3 draw with Gambia in their previous 2026 World Cup qualifier in Abidjan on Thursday night.

It was a welcome relief from the previous snoozefest that has been Kenya’s style of play; this was a new era in which Kenya fought gallantly to the end by coming back from two goals down to level the match.

The idea of a first-ever World Cup qualification may be far-fetched but the attacking verve exhibited by Stars on McCarthy’s first match in charge will have Kenyans salivating at the imagination of a tantalising future.

Kenya sit fourth in Group F with six points, six behind leaders Ivory Coast, and four adrift of Sunday’s opponents.

The first leg between the two sides ended 2-1 in favour of the Panthers in November 2023.