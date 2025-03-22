Nondies, Oilers stride into Kenya Cup semis after playoff wins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2025 – Nondies RFC and Menengai Oilers secured their berths in the Kenya Cup semis following victories over Kenya Harlequin and Kenyatta University Blak Blad, respectively.

Nondies beat Quins 38-22 in an entertaining playoffs encounter at the Ngong’ Racecourse on Saturday evening.

The Red Lions roared into the lead early in the first courtesy of a penalty by Bruce Odhiambo.

Quins replied with a converted try of their own before the record Kenya Cup champions narrowed down the deficit to 6-7 thanks to Odhiambo’s second penalty of the match.

Farran Juma scored his first penalty of the tie as Quins extended their lead before Odhiambo’s two successive penalties continued the end-to-end thriller to put the scores at 12-10.

Charles ‘Jamandass’ Omondi then extended the Red Lions’ lead with a centre post try, which was successfully converted for a 19-10 scoreline.

However, Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s side were not about to take the beating lying down, Richard Wangila touching down over the white chalk to put the scores delicately poised at 19-17 in favour of the hosts.

The oscillating nature of the tie continued in the second half, Quins scoring their third try to shoot into the lead for the umpteenth time.

Steve Odhiambo then responded for Nondies with the second try of the game to regain the lead.

Tony Owuor then extended the lead to 33-22 with Nondies’ third try before another one at the death to confirm the Red Lions’ place in the last four.

Oilers school students

It was another thriller at the Refinery in Nakuru where Menengai Oilers outclassed Blak Blad 31-18.

WanYudhee shot in front with a penalty before their hosts responded in kind with a penalty of their own.

Amos Obae then went over for the oil merchants, Timothy Omela converting between the posts for a 10-3 lead.

David Odhiambo then cut the deficit to 10-8 with the students’ first try but it was shortlived as Omela put his laces through the oval ball with a successful penalty.

The students nicked in their second try of the tie courtesy of Dennis Opiyo, Daniel Oyoo successfully adding the extras.

The hosts went into the dressing room with the last laugh, Alvin Khaoli piercing through the students’ 22 to put the ball over the white chalk.

On resumption, Blak Blad drew first blood thanks to Oyoo’s penalty but from then on, the tie turned into a slippery descent for the students.

Omela continued his man-of-the-match performance with his first try of the game, before added a penalty minutes later for a 28-18 lead.

The national rugby 15s side player then put the gloss on a virtuoso performance with another penalty to secure his side’s place in the semis.

Oilers face Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the semis as Nondies square up to defending champions Kabras Sugar.