Leopards reschedule AGM ahead of Mashemeji Derby showdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2025 – AFC Leopards have rescheduled their annual general meeting (AGM) earlier slated for March 30, following a new date for the Mashemeji Derby on the same day.

In a statement, the club say the AGM will now be held a day earlier – March 29 – before the felines take to the pitch at Nyayo Stadium for their duel with archrivals Gor Mahia.

“To this effect, the club’s AGM that was scheduled to be held on March 30, 2025 has now been pushed back to March 29, 2025, at a venue that will be communicated later on Monday March 24, 2025 after confirmation,” the club said.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had on Friday evening announced that the derby will be held at the Nyayo Stadium after confirmation from Sports Kenya (SK).

“We are glad to inform you that Sports Kenya has granted us access to the Nyayo National Stadium to host the above mentioned fixture. We hereby invite representatives from both clubs to a pre-event meeting on Wednesday March 26, 2025 at FKF House, Goal Project, Kasarani, starting 10 a.m.” the federation said in a letter to both clubs.

The development will come as a huge relief for both clubs after the derby was twice postponed.

The tie was initially set for November last year but was shelved due to a lack of a proper venue in the country – coupled with the closure of Nyayo and Kasarani Stadium.

Even with the reopening of Nyayo, the match could not proceed as rescheduled for late last month following security fears for the high octane encounter.

Gor lie third on the FKF Premier League with 42 points from 23 games, three more than fourth-placed Ingwe who have played a game more.