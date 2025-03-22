Kenya Power Lights Up WRC Safari Rally - Capital Sports
Kenya Power Lights Up WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar – Kenya Power is the official lighting partner of the WRC Safari Rally 2025.

The company has provided enough electricity supply to light up the Safari Rally Service Centre located at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) in Naivasha.

The service park serves as the central hub where rally vehicles receive crucial maintenance and repairs between race stages.

Enhanced lighting at the Service Park has empowered the service teams to work uninterrupted throughout the rally period.

Kenya Power committed a Ksh.7.1 million towards the WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2025.

The announcement reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to support local sports, one of the pillars of the recently launched Kenya Power Foundation.

