Harambee Stars players line up before their match against Gambia. PHOTO/FKF

Harambee Stars

Home sweet home! Harambee Stars ready to outshine Gabon on return to Nyayo Stadium after three-year absence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2025 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Ian Otieno is looking forward to playing before a capacity crowd at Sunday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium.

Otieno says the vociferous crowd at the 30,000-seater stadium will spice up the stakes in the high octane encounter.

“The preparations are going on well. Everybody is ready to go for tomorrow and I think the fact that we are playing at home gives us an oomph going into the game,” the Zesco United net-minder said.

The 31-year-old was one of the heroes of Stars 3-3 thriller against the Gambia on Thursday night, saving Musa Barrow’s penalty in the first half.

The former AFC Leopards further exhibited nerves of steel in Stars backline, often spraying long passes to the forwards whenever need be.

Otieno is looking forward to strutting his stuff in front of his fellow Kenyans – in what will be Stars’ first ever home match on home soil in over three years.

“We are equally happy to be back playing at home because we have been playing away from home for quite a while now. We are looking forward to the support of the home fans and tomorrow, just like on any other day, we are going to give our best,” the custodian said.

The Panthers sit second in Group F with 10 points, four more than Benni McCarthy’s side.

Previewing the duel, Otieno expects a tactical tussle between the two teams.

“It’s going to be a good tactical game. They (Gabon) have good players and we equally have good players in our team so I think tomorrow is going to be a very interesting and tactical game,” he said.  

The first leg between the two sides in November 2023 ended in a 2-1 win for the West Africans.

