Harambee Stars

Panthers ready to punish bullish Harambee Stars at Nyayo Stadium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2025 – Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is brimming with confidence ahead of Sunday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Harambee Stars at the Nyayo Stadium.

The former Arsenal star is confident they will get the job done despite a packed partisan crowd at the 30,000-seater stadium.

“I think we are an ambitious team so we will try to win this game, obviously. We have come here with a lot of ambitions and that’s it,” Aubameyang said.

The Al Qadsiah forward is, however, alive to the threat posed by the home team, pointing out that their opponents are packed with quality all over.

“To tell the truth, I think the whole team is going to be dangerous. Definitely, it’s always hard to come and play away but I think we are prepared for that. We will see…if we will win this game,” the 35-year-old.

The Panthers had a feel of the newly-refurbished turf at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Aubameyang, who has also starred for Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea in a glittering club career, said he is enjoying the Kenyan atmosphere, thus far.

“Very happy to be here…first time to be here. The country is very nice, we have been welcomed very well…we are happy to be here,” he said.

Gabon lie second in Group F with 10 points, two behind leaders Ivory Coast and four more than fourth-placed Kenya.

The West Africans thrashed Seychelles 3-0 on Thursday night – at the same time as Kenya came from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 against Gambia in Abidjan.

