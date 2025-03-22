Australian-born Lenkupae eager to make ‘fatherland’ proud after heroics against Gambia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2025 – Harambee Stars’ newest import William Lenkupae says playing for the national team is a dream-come-true.

The Australian-born midfielder says he has always looked forward to donning the national team jersey, and is delighted the same has come to fruition.

“I spoke to coach and he put a great idea in my head. I’ve always been in touch with this place…I love this country. Most of my family are back here…my father and my uncles so I’ve always had that connection. I just knew that this was going to be a great team,” the 23-year-old said.

Lenkupae announced himself on the international scene in stunning fashion, thumping home a last-gasp leveler for Kenya in their 3-3 draw with the Gambia on Thursday night in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The youngster couldn’t have asked for a better debut, having been introduced in the second half by new coach Benni McCarthy.

Deployed on the right wing, Lenkupae formed part of a revitalised forward line that also included England-based Jonah Ayunga and Kenya Police FC marksman Mohammed Bajaber.

The Central Coast Mariners midfielder says the match will be tattooed on his mind as he heads back to Australia after the qualifiers.

“It was a great achievement to be fair…a dream come true. I was very happy, my family at home was very happy…my family who are here were happy as well. It was a great team and a great memory for me to take back to Australia,” he said.

With McCarthy expected to ring the changes for the Gabon encounter, Lenkupae is in line to make the starting XI.

Should he continue his impressive start to life at Harambee Stars, it would mark quite the fairytale for a player who had initially failed to make the final squad for the trip to the Ivorian capital.