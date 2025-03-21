Tuwei, AK exco to remain in power after win at Court of appeal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 21, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) top brass, including president Jack Tuwei, will remain in office in the foreseeable future following a favourable ruling at the Court of Appeal on Friday.

Justices Pauline Nyamweya, George Odunga and Aggrey Muchelule set aside an order by the High Court judge Lawrence Mugambi in March last year, which ordered the top officials to vacate office.

The three argued that the ruling went against an agreement between the officials and the respondents in which the parties agreed to extend the former’s stay in office to enhance the transition to a new constitution and resolution of any issues around the same.

The respondents include Moses Tanui, Julius Kariuki, Julius Korir, Christopher Kosgei, Wilson Boit, Susan Sirma, Leah Malot, Noxon Kiprotich, Hosea Kogo, and Mary Chemweno.

“On 10th May 2017, the parties recorded a consent staying the conduct of the elections that commenced on 27th April 2017 until the hearing of the petition. During the period of review of the appellant’s (AK) constitution, the law preserved the appellant’s existing status for the purposes of transition,” the judges noted.

The trio added: “It cannot therefore be said that during the said period, a period when the said officials had to be in the office, courtesy of a legal provision, in order to effect the transition, the said officials could be said to have been in the office for the purposes of computing their tenure in the office.”

Furthermore, Justices Nyamweya, Odunga and Muchelule have set aside Mugambi’s ruling, which barred AK officials, including current president Jack Tuwei, for standing for re-election — having stayed in office for eight years.

“As for the order barring the executive committee members from being re-elected to the office, no such relief was sought by the petitioners and the order could not be granted without affording the said executive committee members an opportunity of being heard,” they said.

The judges added: “As Mr Masika (AK’s lawyer), rightly in our view, abandoned the grounds directing the appellant to properly amend the constitution, we find it unnecessary to deal with the submissions made in that regard.”

The ruling brings an end to a long-winding ‘lawfare’ over the control of one of the world’s most renowned athletics governing bodies.