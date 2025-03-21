Kenya Railway Golf Club to host NCBA Golf Series This Weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – The iconic nine-hole par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club will Saturday host the fifth leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series.

More than 200 golfers are expected to grace the event that will be played in a Stableford format, all vying for the coveted slots to play in the series Grand Finale later in the year.

Men and Women winners in Division One and Two, the overall Division Three winner, and the junior category winner will all book their spots for the grand finale.

The 2025 series teed off in January at the VetLab Sports Club before making stops at the Nandi Bears Club, Malindi Golf Club, and recently the Kiambu Golf Club last weekend. NCBA Group MD John Gachora in action at the Kiambu Golf Club during the club’s leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series on Saturday, March 15

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Managing Director John Gachora expressed enthusiasm about the series’ momentum so far, expressing his anticipation for the upcoming event.

“We are delighted to return to Kenya Railway Golf Club, where we launched this year’s NCBA Golf Series back in January. The level of competition we have seen so far after just four legs in the series has been remarkable, and we are eager to witness another fantastic tournament this weekend,” he said.

“Golf continues to be an important platform for us to engage with our customers and the wider community, and we remain committed to growing the sport across the region,” he added.

NCBA’s commitment to golf development across Kenya and the East African region remains strong, with the 2025 edition of the series featuring a total of 41 qualifier events providing not only a competitive platform for amateur golfers but also fostering community engagement and business networking opportunities. A golfer follows the path of his tee-shot during the Nandi Bears Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series

Elsewhere, two junior golf events are set to take place this weekend at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club; the NCBA Interschool Golf Tournament 1 on Friday March 21 and the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Spring Local Tour. Over 200 budding golfers are expected to take part in the events.

The non-handicap Interschool Tournament will be open to juniors between five and 18 years and will be played in strokeplay format. 10 years and under will play across nine holes while the 11-14 years and 15-18 years will be played across 18 holes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Sunday, the fourth tournament in the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Spring Local Tour will take center-stage at the same club.

The series teed off at the VetLab Sports Club in February before moving to Limuru Country Club, and then the Karen Country Club.

The tournaments, which are organized by the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and supported by NCBA, aim to provide a platform for young golfers to showcase their skills and compete against their peers.

Speaking ahead of the junior events, JGF Chairman Vincent Mukiri said:

“Such tournaments are essential in developing the talents of our young golfers. They provide them with a platform to showcase their skills and compete with their peers, which is crucial in their growth as golfers. We, therefore, look forward to these tournaments hoping to see some great golfing displays by our juniors.”