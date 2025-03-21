Ejore through to 1500m final at World Indoor Champs in China - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Susan Ejore at the Paris Olympics. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Ejore through to 1500m final at World Indoor Champs in China

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 21, 2025 – Kenya’s Susan Ejore qualified for the finals of the women’s 1500m at the ongoing World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The United States-based runner clocked 4:12.41 in Heat 1 of the women’s 1500m on Friday afternoon to book her ticket in the final.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won the Heat after stopping the timer at 4:11.87, ahead of second-placed Sinclaire Johnson of the United States, who ran 4:12.18.

Ejore joins Lilian Odira, Noah Kibet and Alex Ngeno who secured their berths to the semi-finals of the 800m on the opening day of the global showdown.

Odira clocked 2:04.46 to finish second in Heat 1 of the women’s 800m, won by Portugal’s Patricia Silva who ran 2:04.44, in a tightly contested race.

Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu also qualified from the same race after clocking 2:04.48 to clinch third place.

On the other hand, Kibet — the 2022 World Indoor silver medalist — timed 1:48.31 to finish second in Heat 4 of the men’s 800m.

American Josh Hoey triumphed in 1:48.14 as Italian Giovanni Lazzaro came third in 1:48.75.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ngeno also finished second in Heat 5 of the men’s 800m, clocking 1:48.17, behind winner, Jakub Dudycha of the Czech Republic, who stopped the timer at 1:48.04.

Poland’s Patryk Sieradzki also qualified after clocking 1:48.20 in third place.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved