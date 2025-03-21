Behind The Lens Day 2 WRC Safari Rally 2025 As KCB Hospitality Tent In Kedong Livens Up

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 21 – With the 2025 WRC Safari Rally seeing the the introduction of two stages, Camp Moran and Mzabibu, The KCB hospitality tent in Kedong livened up Day 2 where rally enthusiasts were entertained. Here is how it went down in photos.

A cross-section of rally fans at the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

Fans enjoy the action at the 2025 WRC Safari Rally. Hoteliers and tourism players in Naivasha and its environs have reported a tourism windfall due to an influx of local and international revelers.