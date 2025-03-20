WRC Safari Rally Tourism Boost: Thousands of Motorsport Enthusiasts from the region throng Naivasha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 20 – Thousands of motorsport fans from across East Africa have descended on Kenya for the action-packed 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally that commenced Thursday.

An estimated 30,000 supporters drawn from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the larger East African Community (EAC) region are expected to flock to Naivasha and surrounding areas, driving up tourism numbers and boosting hospitality in the region and beyond.

They form part of an experiential rally package facilitated by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) through a campaign that has seen fans from Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda transported via branded buses.

“I absolutely love the way Kenya organizes the rally stages and spectator sections. The security is also top-notch. After the event, I plan to visit Mombasa’s beautiful beaches and sample more of Kenya’s famous hospitality,” said Henry Kimbugwe, a Ugandan motorsports enthusiast. Some of the rally fans drawn from the region enjoy a photo moment during the shakedown action in Naivasha.

Tanzanian rally fan David Matete echoed the sentiment, saying he was “very excited and happy to be here because of the great ambience and energy of the Kenyan people.”

“We have already seen so much – the beauty of Kenya, the animals, the delicious food. The accommodation has been fantastic. I am looking forward to seeing my favorite drivers compete, as well as more of Kenya’s incredible wildlife,” he added.

The EAC region has continued to demonstrate steady growth in visitor arrivals for Kenya owing to increased regional integration that has facilitated easier cross-border travel. Ugandan rally enthusiasts enjoying the shake down at Naivasha. KTB has branded buses in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda drawing fans to Kenya for the 2025 WRC Safari Rally.

According to the 2024 Tourism Performance report, two of the top five source markets for Kenya were from Uganda (2nd) and Tanzania (3rd), with both contributing over 400,000 visitor arrivals. Ethiopia, Rwanda and Burundi have equally shown strong double-digit growth.

The fans expressed intentions to explore more of Kenya’s attractions after the rally including the wildlife and other adventure activities.

“I am here in Kenya for the World Rally Championship, and I love the cool, welcoming, and hospitable Kenyan people. After the rally, I want to visit the game parks, mountains, rivers, and other places that Kenya has to offer. I want to do more research and learn about this incredible country,” expressed Sheila Namayanja, another rally enthusiast from the region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magical Kenya branded buses arrive in Naivasha with fans from the EAC region for the 2025 WRC Safari Rally.

The influx of fans has not only energized the rally but has also bolstered the local economy, with hotels and accommodation facilities in Naivasha and its environs reporting full bookings.

The surge in demand has spurred the development of new hospitality offerings, ensuring that the region is well-equipped to cater to the growing number of visitors.

The WRC Safari Rally, as the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship, continues to captivate a global audience, with over 120 million viewers across 70 countries expected to tune in through 43 international broadcasters.