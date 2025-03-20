We will show our passion on the pitch: McCarthy ready for Stars debut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – New Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy says he is ready for his first match in charge on Thursday night, when he leads the team out for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Gambia in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The South African legend says he is pleased with what he saw in the team’s training session last night in Ivory Coast, and believes they are ready for a great game.

“Players have shown me what they can do and I am very positive and happy with the squad we have assembled. The quality seen in training gives me a lot of positives and hopefully we will do well and fly back to Kenya with the three points,” the tactician said, speaking ahead of the game.

McCarthy has only had one training session with the full team, Wednesday’s feeling of the pitch. Last week, he only had sessions with the locally based players of which only four made the final squad. Harambee Stars Head Coach Benni McCarthy during a training session in Abidjan. PHOTO/FKF

However, he says the players have shown him they are ready to fight for the flag and get the World Cup qualification campaign back on track against the Gambian Scorpions.

“We have to show hunger and desire to fight and get a win. We have to show that this is the team Kenyans want to be proud of and we need to play with a smile on our faces. That is what I am trying to bring in to the team,” said the coach.

He added; “We have an exciting team which is hungry to overturn the five-point deficit. We know we will face a tough Gambia side but we have prepared tactically to deal with their threats.”

Gambia is coached by former Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry, and McCarthy believes this will make it even tougher as he knows most of the players. Harambee Stars players during a training session in Abidjan. PHOTO/FKF

Meanwhile, defender Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma says they are prepared to have a good go at the Gambians, saying they are pushed on by the fresh start under new coach McCarthy.

Ouma believes Gambia will pose a difficult challenge, but they are equal to it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They are a good team with players who play in top leagues around the world, but we are equally a good side. We are going in with a positive mind because this is a very important match for us. We have to win and achieve some of the targets we have for ourselves,” the Poland-based wingback stated.

At the same time, Marcelo has praised the intensity in coach Mcarthy’s sessions, saying it is important in lifting them into match day tempo.

The game will be played at 10m, EAT.