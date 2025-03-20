President Ruto: The Future of WRC Safari Rally Depends on Private Sector - Capital Sports
President Ruto: The Future of WRC Safari Rally Depends on Private Sector

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – President William Ruto has once again challenged the corporate sector to take charge of the iconic WRC Safari Rally as the government continues to be the biggest spender.

Ruto, who was speaking on Thursday during the 2025 flag-off ceremony at City Hall Way, said the government is willing to cede ground to allow the private sector full take charge of the event.

This year the government has pumped in Ksh980 million a Ksh320 million reduction from last year’s Ksh1.3 billion, while the private sector headlined by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) injected over Ksh400 million.

“I urge the private sector to continue partnering with the government to ensure we host a world class event. The future of WRC Safari Rally depends on increased private sector involvement,” President Ruto said.

He added, “This rally costed the government Ksh 2.1 billion in 2023, I gave firm instruction to the ministry of sport to make sure it comes down, I am happy in 2024 it came down by Ksh800m to 1.3bn.”

“I am looking for a day this project will cost the government nothing and taken fully by the private sector. The government is very willing to cede ground to allow private sector to shine in the glory of this event,” Ruto stated.

-Big Spenders KCB-

In the private world, KCB credited the most money to this year’s WRC Safari Rally, sponsoring the event to a tune of Ksh 209 million that includes the partnership of local drivers.

“The corporate sector has stepped into this space to make this event happen. As KCB we have spent Ksh 2 billion since 2023 to keep rally going in this county, this year, we are sponsoring four drivers,” KCB CEO Paul Russo said.

“What we are asking from the corporate world is how can we play a bigger role going forward. We have worked very well with the government and all entities; we thank them for the support and we call all Kenyans to enjoy the event.”

