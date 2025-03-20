Japanese driver Takamoto hopes to be fifth time lucky at Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta hopes to be fifth time lucky and go for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally title in Kenya this weekend, after coming close with a second place finish last year.

Katsuta has competed in Kenya every year since the Safari Rally was reinstated into the WRC circuit but has never won it, but believes he has what it takes to give an extra push to achieve success this year round.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net ahead of the start of the three-day grueling rally, the Japanese driver says he feels confident about his chances this year.

“It is always amazing being in Kenya and taking on this big challenge. This is going to be my fifth time and I am looking forward to getting my best result this year. There was some improvement from my end last year with my driving style and also management of the race and I was close to victory. This time round I will try to do better. The conditions are tough as always but I have faith everything will go well,” Katsuta told Telecomasia.

The Japanese said he feels confident after doing his recce and shakedown in some of the most difficult stages of the rally, and he is up to the challenge hoping his car can be consistent through the weekend.