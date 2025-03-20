History Written As Coventry Elected IOC’s first female and African president

GREECE, Kenya, Mar 20 – Zimbabwe’s sports minister Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The 41-year-old former swimmer, who won two Olympic gold medals, replaces German Thomas Bach – who had held the role since 2013 – and becomes the first woman, the first African and the youngest person to hold the role.

World Athletics boss Lord Coe was favourite to win Thursday’s election, but Coventry secured an absolute majority in the first round of voting.

Coventry, who already sits on the IOC executive board, is the 10th person to hold the highest office in sport and will hold the position for at least the next eight years.

More to follow.

