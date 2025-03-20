Finnish star Kalle Rovanpera eyes defense of WRC Safari Rally title - Capital Sports
Celebration time! 2024 WRC Safari Rally winner Kalle Rovanpera of Toyota Gazoo Racing Team celebrated.

Kenya

Finnish star Kalle Rovanpera eyes defense of WRC Safari Rally title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera will be keen to successfully defend his WRC Safari Rally title this weekend, and go in for a third title of the fabled toughest rally in the world.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Team driver already showed his hunger after leading the times for yesterday’s shakedown, and believes that is a good precursor for what he aims to achieve this weekend.

Rovanpera however expects a tougher rally, and says this year’s conditions are even tougher.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net ahead of the rally, he believes things will be tougher this time round, but says his hunger and that of his Toyota team remain unshaken.

“I have won it two times already and of course I want to try and go for the third. But it is not easy. This is one of the most difficult rallies in the world and it is not easy to win. But I am here, optimistic of giving my best and trying to win again. It is a challenge that I love to take and I am looking forward to a very exciting weekend,” Rovanpera said ahead of the race.

Rovanpera, 24, won the Safari Rally title back in 2022 and then clinched his second crown last year in a thrilling finale. He follows up in the footsteps of some great Fins who have enjoyed stellar success in the Kenyan rally, considered one of the most difficult WRC legs in the world.

Among great Finnish drivers who have succeeded to wade their cars through the tough terrains of Kenya to win the Safari include the legendary Tapio Laukkanen, Tomi Makkinen who won it twice, Juha Kankkunen who is a three-time champion, Ari Vattanen and Hannu Mikkola who each have one title.

Speaking on the route and the challenges expected, the Fin says he will need to take good care of his care through the three days to ensure it suffices till Sunday.

“I felt the roads, saw the scenery and I know it is going to be a good one. However, the route looks tougher this year. Also, looking at the weather and the possibility of rain makes it even more adventurous. But, it is tougher and rougher than ever before. So it is going to be a really hectic one but I am ready for it,” he noted.

