WRC Safari Rally: White Cap Announces Ksh 20 Million Sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – As the prestigious WRC Safari Rally gets underway, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium beer brand White Cap, has committed Ksh 20 million in sponsorship towards this year’s global event.

The highly anticipated event, set to take place from March 20th to 23rd in Naivasha, will bring together elite local and international rally drivers, reinforcing Kenya’s status as a global motorsport hub.

The sponsorship was officially unveiled Wednesday at the EABL Offices in Ruaraka, where White Cap was named the Official Pouring Partner for the event.

Speaking at the announcement, KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti emphasized the significance of the Safari Rally in Kenya’s sporting landscape and reiterated KBL’s support for sports development in the country.

“The Safari Rally has, for decades, been one of Kenya’s most iconic sporting events, cementing our reputation as a premier global motorsport destination. Its rich history and deep-rooted connection with our country make it an event of great national pride,” said Ocitti.

He added, “We are, therefore, honored to be part of this thrilling spectacle, which continues to capture the imagination of fans both locally and internationally. This sponsorship is a testament to KBL’s longstanding commitment to supporting sports across various disciplines, including motorsports, golf, athletics, rugby, and football.”

WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO Charles Gacheru expressed gratitude to White Cap for their support, acknowledging the significant role sponsorship plays in the success of the event.

“The Safari Rally is an event that captures the passion and energy of millions of fans. As organizers, we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience, and this generous support from KBL is a major boost to our preparations,” Gacheru said.

He added, “One of our key focus areas this year is enhancing accessibility for fans, especially those unable to make it to the rally stages. Through partnerships such as this, we are setting up three public rally villages at Soysambu, Morendat Farm, and Hell’s Gate, where spectators can enjoy high-energy entertainment, live rally action, and a great overall fan experience.”

We are also implementing strategic improvements in traffic management to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees,” added Gacheru.

Additional Notes on 2025 WRC Safari Rally:

The WRC Safari Rally is one of the most grueling events on the global motorsport calendar and is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

From March 20th to 23rd, drivers will navigate challenging terrains featuring deep fesh-fesh sand, unpredictable ruts, and notorious water crossings, all while contending with extreme weather variations.

The 2025 edition features a stellar lineup of top WRC drivers, including championship leader Elfyn Evans and two-time defending Safari Rally champion Kalle Rovanperä, both representing Toyota GAZOO Racing.

They will be joined by Takamoto Katsuta, a consistent podium finisher in previous Safari Rally editions, and Sami Pajari, competing in a GR Yaris Rally1.

Hyundai Motorsport is aiming to break Toyota’s dominance, fielding a formidable lineup of Thierry Neuville, Ott Tänak, and Adrien Fourmaux in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

Meanwhile, M-Sport Ford’s challenge will be led by Grégoire Munster, Josh McErlean, and Jourdan Serderidis, who will take the wheel of Puma Rally1 cars.

In the WRC2 category, reigning champion Oliver Solberg headlines the entry list in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, with Kajetan Kajetanowicz making his debut in the same model.

Other notable WRC2 contenders include Jan Solans, Gus Greensmith, and Diego Domínguez, while local rally stars Karan Patel, Carl Tundo, Hamza Anwar, and Jeremiah Wahome will fly the Kenyan flag.