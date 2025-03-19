Why WRC cars look different for Safari Rally Kenya - Capital Sports
Why WRC cars look different for Safari Rally Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – This week’s Safari Rally Kenya (20 – 23 March) is the only event on the WRC calendar where the cars look visibly different — a testament to the brutal challenge that awaits in Africa.

Crews will tackle some of the roughest roads of the season, battling extreme terrain and unpredictable weather. The most striking modification? The snorkel.

This crucial addition helps engines breathe during deep water crossings, a necessity in a rally spanning 384 competitive kilometres — making it the longest of the year.

The cars also stand taller than usual, with raised suspension to handle relentless undulations and bone-crushing rocks. But Safari isn’t just about survival; it’s about speed.

High-speed compression is a key factor here — while the roads are punishing, they’re also lightning-fast in places. Having suspension that can soak up the hits while maintaining stability is the difference between success and disaster.

And it’s not just the chassis getting special treatment. The engine maps are fine-tuned to compensate for the high-altitude conditions of Naivasha. With thinner air sapping power, every tweak counts as crews rip across the breathtaking African plains.

-By WRC WEBSITE-

